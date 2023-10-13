Robin Koch reveals Leeds United critique as loanee discusses ‘extreme risk’ at Elland Road
Koch joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan this summer and is unlikely to return to Leeds upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2023/24 season. United are in receipt of a reported £500,000 loan fee from Eintracht for the German international, although that remains somewhat below the 27-year-old’s market value.
Speaking to Eintracht vom Main, the Bundesliga club’s official podcast, Koch has described his difficulties whilst at Leeds as well as the adaptation period he has undergone since returning to domestic football in his homeland whilst reiterating a desire to represent the national team once again.
"I gained an extreme amount of experience there," Koch said of his time at Elland Road.
"Just getting out of Germany and getting along in another country, that did a lot for me as a person and also privately."
"It's well known that the quality of the Premier League is very high. Compared to the Bundesliga, I'd say it's just faster towards the goal."
This season, Eintracht have conceded the fewest goals of any team in Germany’s top flight, less than Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and breakaway league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The team also sit second in their UEFA Europa Conference League group.
Critiquing the defending at Leeds, Koch said: “In Leeds, it was very high pressing and therefore also extreme risk at the back. For a defender, it's naturally more pleasant to play to nil for a change or to generally concede few goals.
"We don't just defend in threes [at Eintracht].”
During the last two full Premier League seasons, Leeds conceded 157 times – more than any other side over the same period to have competed in both campaigns, and for the Whites, subsequently ended with a return to the Championship.
"After relegation, it was not an easy situation. I didn't want to know anything at first, I was just disappointed and had to process the situation first."
"That already starts at the front. From there, it's important that the whole team participates," Koch added.
The eight-time German international was widely understood to have sought a transfer this summer in order to keep his hopes of a Germany recall alive. Koch has reiterated this desire in his most recent interview, saying: “Of course, it's my dream to come back."