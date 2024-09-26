Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United were reportedly interested in the midfielder this summer.

Leeds United have been warned off a return for reported summer target Paik Seung-ho, with Birmingham City boss Chris Davies’ commenting on his midfielder’s future at St. Andrew’s.

Paik emerged as a potential target for Leeds late in the summer, with The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath naming the Whites as one of two ‘interested’ Championship teams alongside Sheffield United. Birmingham City are said to have ‘turned down’ offers from the second-tier in a bid to keep their squad intact for a League One promotion push.

That decision has paid dividends, with Paik one of just two outfielders to play every league minute for an unbeaten Birmingham outfit, who sit second in League One. And any chance of a January return for the 27-year-old now looks unlikely, with Davies warning off any future interest in his star midfielder.

“There would have definitely been interest in him,” Davies told Birmingham Live of Paik. “But I was very consistent all along that he was going to be a key player this season and in future years. He’s an excellent player and an excellent character. In my mind there was no real threat of losing him. He has been excellent so far and needs to maintain those standards.”

Leeds were known to be in the market for midfield reinforcements all summer, having lost regular starter Glen Kamara to Stade Rennais while Archie Gray was expected to move into his more natural role before joining Tottenham Hotspur. Recruitment chiefs moved quickly to land Joe Rothwell on loan but took their time in finding that second arrival.

They eventually returned to one of last summer’s targets in Ao Tanaka, agreeing a £3.5million deal with German second-tier outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf. The Japan international is yet to start a game at his new club but impressed in short spells off the bench, with a full debut expected to arrive shortly.

That could come as soon as Saturday if injury concerns fail to improve, with Daniel Farke revealing on Thursday that Pascal Struijk is a major doubt for the visit of Coventry City to Elland Road. His absence could see Ethan Ampadu drop into centre-back, with Ilia Gruev dropping into a more defensive role and space opening up alongside him.