Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds team news ahead of Saturday’s visit of Coventry City.

Leeds United go into Saturday's game against Coventry City with several injury concerns including a fresh groin issue for Pascal Struijk.

Daniel Farke's squad have been dealing with a number of absentees during the week as they prepare for the visit of the Sky Blues. Struijk is Farke's biggest doubt, with Manor Solomon, Max Wober and Daniel James already ruled out by the manager.

Solomon's back issue has led to a complication, while James is not expected back until after the international break. Wober's knee injury, sustained on international duty with Austria, continues to plague him.

"Sadly we have a few injury updates and also some problems this week," said Farke. "Manor Solomon is out for this game, obviously had some back problems that have resulted in problems with his hamstring. I hope to have him back at least for the last game before the international break and perhaps even Norwich. He will definitely miss this game.

“Daniel James is still out, it's perhaps just realistic that he will be back after the international break. If he's available for a game before it'll be a bonus. I expect him back in contention after [the break]."

Wober's situation is not yet regarded so serious that surgery is required and Leeds are hoping to manage the injury conservatively so he can return to team training next week. If not, however, Farke admits a different decision may need to be taken.

"Max will also miss this game, he had a set-back in training on Friday before Cardiff, that was why he wasn't in the matchday squad," said Farke. "Some ongoing problems with his knee. Our medical department tries everything to find a conservative solution and we'll find out in the next days.

“We tried to push him back into team training but we need to make a decision in the next days if this doesn't work and he can't return. Probably our choice would then be surgery and then he'd miss out a few weeks. But we're hopeful we can bring him back into treaining in the early stage of next week."

Farke's fresh problems surround Struijk, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford, who had returned to team training but picked up a knock in midweek.

"We had a few problems after the last game," said Farke. "Pascal was struggling a bit with his adductors, Junior missed the first part of this week but was back in training today. It will depend on how the body reacts but I'm carefully optimistic. Patrick Bamford missed a training session yesterday after he got a hit but was back today and I'm pretty optimistic he will be available.

"The biggest question mark is behind Pascal, even today he wasn't able to train. There's definitely a chance, I would say carefully optimistic but he needs to train tomorrow in our last session. It's the final test for him if he's available or not. It is what it is and we have to adapt to it."