Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of Joe Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth for the 2024/25 season.

Rothwell has become the third summer arrival at Leeds in a deal that emerged somewhat out of the blue on Thursday evening, highlighting the desire of 49ers Enterprises to avoid speculation. The 29-year-old arrives on loan for the season, and the YEP understands there is no option to buy.

Rothwell spent the second-half of last season on loan at Southampton, helping them achieve an instant return to the Premier League via play-off final victory over Leeds. The midfielder was an unused substitute at Wembley but four goals in 16 league games provided a significant contribution to Russell Martin’s promotion-chasing side.

A club statement read: “Leeds United are delighted to confirm the arrival of Joe Rothwell, who has signed on a season-long loan deal from AFC Bournemouth. The 29-year-old versatile midfielder brings a wealth of experience to the Whites, having played regularly at both Sky Bet Championship and Premier League level.

“During the 2023/24 campaign, Rothwell spent the first half of the campaign playing top-flight football with the Cherries, before then heading out on loan to fellow South Coast side Southampton. Whilst with the Saints, he made 20 appearances and scored four goals, contributing towards the team ultimately gaining promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

“Rothwell’s eye for goal from midfield saw him win the club’s 2023/24 Goal of the Season Award after a stunning volley which found the top corner against Huddersfield Town. That strike also won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for February.

“Elsewhere in his career, our newest signing has gained plenty of football league experience, having played over 150 times for Blackburn Rovers in a journey that has seen him make over 300 appearances. The midfielder has also been recognised earlier in his playing days at international level too, representing England throughout the Under-16 to Under-20 age groups. Everyone at Leeds United welcomes Joe to the club, who becomes the third arrival of the summer, after Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns.”