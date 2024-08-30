Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have confirmed their latest summer signing ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline

Leeds United have confirmed the first of at least two deadline day signings with the arrival of Japan international Ao Tanaka, who has joined the club on a permanent deal from Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The fee is believed to £3.3m after the midfielder underwent a medical on Thursday. His signing has been completed in time for him to make his debut against Hull City at Elland Road on Saturday, if manager Daniel Farke opts to select him. New signings must be registered by 12pm on the working day before a fixture, with the Whites completing a deal well ahead of that cut-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tanaka has penned a four-year deal and is the seventh player signed by Leeds this window. He has been capped 27 times by Japan and was part of the country’s 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. Tanaka scored the winning goal against Spain in the group stage as Japan stunned the Euro 2024 champions to reach the knock-out stages.

The 25-year-old got his break in senior football in his home country, playing for Kawasaki Frontale in J1 League before joining Dusseldorf three years ago. A Leeds United club statement read: “A versatile and energetic midfielder, Tanaka can operate across all areas in the middle of the pitch, including both attacking and defensive positions when required to do so. After amassing close to 100 appearances throughout his time in Dusseldorf, Tanaka also had a keen eye for goal.

“The 2023/24 campaign was his most productive for club and country, where he scored 13 times in 42 matches across all competitions. He now makes the move to Elland Road, further strengthening manager Daniel Farke’s midfield options. Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Ao the club and he will wear the number 22 shirt at Elland Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are also aiming to complete a deal for FC St. Gallen full-back Isaac Schmidt before the 11pm deadline. That is the only two pieces of imminent business for the club, however, addressing the potential for more signings, Farke said on Thursday the club would ‘stay awake’ when it came to further attacking additions. He said: “We've made clear what position we need to strengthen. There's not much time yet, I hope and expect there will be some business.

“I spoke quite extensively that we definitely need a midfield player and also a full-back addition and to stay awake in the offensive positions. But everything is done when it's confirmed, medicals are done and everything signed. I never speak about a player as long as he's not under our contract."