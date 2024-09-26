Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s Italian star has been moved around the attacking unit this season.

Wilfried Gnonto aims to show his best self in every Leeds United game regardless of his position on the team sheet.

The Championship season is only six games old but already Gnonto has enjoyed a varied role at Leeds, switching from left to right as past teammates moved on and new ones arrived. The 20-year-old was expected to replace Crysencio Summerville in his more natural role cutting inside from the left, and did so with ease during the 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late-summer arrivals Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani have given Daniel Farke a glut of right-footed wide men, however, and with Daniel James injured, he has entrusted Gnonto to switch sides once again. Not that it makes much difference, with a fluid attacking unit swapping and overloading almost at will during games.

“I think it's difficult to say,” Gnonto told BBC West Yorkshire Sport when asked to name his favourite position. “I try to play in every position knowing my qualities and using them as much as I can. Whether on the left, the right, down the middle or as striker, I don't really care.

“At the end, with our players and the way we play, we are always moving and in different positions. People might say the right wing is not my best [position] but I try to do it with my qualities. I know in the end I'm always comfortable on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gnonto’s versatility could prove his greatest strength in a Leeds team well-stocked in attacking areas, with greater depth than last season despite the departures of Summerville and Georginio Rutter. Solomon and Ramazani filled those two gaps, while Brenden Aaronson has returned from a loan spell at Union Berlin with plenty to prove and the quality to do so.

Gnonto, James and Joel Piroe are also vying for the three positions behind the striker and so when all are fully fit, only half can realistically feature. But that should also keep minds sharp and Leeds’ Italian star welcomes the competition.

“I feel like it's important to have this type of competition in the team,” the winger added. “It makes us work every day, you can't get comfortable because you know someone is as good as you.

“At the same time, everyone is confident, it's good to have these types of players in the team because of injuries, we have lots of games coming. We need everyone and everyone is prepared to play their part.”