A Leeds teen has received big backing from Daniel Farke.

Daniel Farke has praised the development of one of Leeds United's teenage prospects as he considers possible solutions to his defensive injury problems.

Pascal Struijk is struggling with a groin issue and fellow left-sided centre-half Max Wober has already been ruled out of Saturday's clash with Coventry City due to a knee injury he sustained on international duty with Austria.

Struijk is Leeds' biggest doubt for the weekend, but Farke is still hopeful the Dutchman will make it through Friday's final training session to pass fit to play. When it comes to Wober the hope is that Leeds can get him back into team training next week, however surgery may be needed if the conservative approach does not work.

Farke's most obvious solution should he be without both Struijk and Wober is to drop Ethan Ampadu back into the centre of defence next to Joe Rodon, as he did for almost all of the second half of last season.

That would require Ao Tanaka or Joe Rothwell to come into the starting line-up for the first time in the Championship this season, to partner Ilia Gruev. But the manager is also pleased with how 19-year-old James Debayo is coming on in training.

The academy product joined the senior side for their pre-season training camp in Germany and played a part in friendlies during the preparations for the 2024/25 campaign. He has occupied a spot on the bench for all but one of the league outings, but is yet to play any competitive football at senior level.

"We would also have other options [than Ampadu]," said Farke. "I'm pretty pleased with James Debayo and his development. It is a proper solution to play with Joe and Ethan, they were impressive last season.

“We have other good midfield options. But I'm still carefully optimistic that Pascal, a key player for us in all topics - last five games we have just conceded one goal and in all five games we've not conceded one goal with our central defenders behind the play - will be capable to play.

“But we need to be prepared for some other solutions. It's a pity Max isn't available, he's a quality player. Whatever we go for I would back my players to deliver."