Leeds United and Man Utd face delay as transfer target awaits contract offer

Leeds United will reportedly have to wait until after the World Cup to land one of their key transfer targets.

The Whites looked as if they were moving closing to fighting off competition from several clubs to secure a deadline day deal for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

The seven-times capped Netherlands international has impressed ever since he broke into the PSV first-team in early 2018.

After gradually making his way to become a regular over the years that followed, Gakpo has started the current season in blistering form with six goals in his opening five games of the Eredivisie campaign.

That tally included a hat-trick in a 7-1 demolition of Volendam just hours before transfer deadline day as speculation surrounding his future continued to dominate the headlines.

However, no Premier League move was forthcoming despite interest from Leeds, Southampton and Manchester United.

Gakpo discussed a possible move to the latter on Friday, telling PSV TV: “Manchester United had reported at the beginning of the transfer window. We were waiting for that a bit.

“The signals became more and more positive and at a certain point I thought it might fall in that direction.

“That option faded a bit and completely last week. We worked the whole window towards it. Until last week, I thought I would go to Manchester United.

“In the last week I looked at all options. In the end PSV came up with a good offer and that turned out to be the right choice for me.”

There has been speculation PSV are now looking to tie down their prize asset on a new deal and hand him a significant increase in his weekly wage.

However, Leeds remain interested in making a move for the forward during the January transfer window.