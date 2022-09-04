Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match of the Day pundits Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer have criticised the decision to not award Leeds United a penalty in their 5-2 defeat to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites were 3-1 behind when Crysencio Summerville was seemingly brought down in penalty area by Bees full-back Aaron Hickey, but neither the referee nor his video assistant saw the need to penalise the incident.

Overtly angry with the decision, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was dismissed from the dugout for his vocal reaction to the on-field call.

And Murphy is of the opinion that he is right to feel aggrieved, especially given the similar nature of the penalty which was awarded to Brentford earlier in the game.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former Liverpool midfielder said: “I understand his frustration. It was an awful decision.

“It was probably enhanced by the fact that Brentford have got one that was more of a 50/50. It’s good play from Summerville, dances round the defender.

“It looks a penalty in real time. The referee decides not to give it, then a few seconds later he gives an innocuous foul here to Brentford.

“When we get to see it again it becomes more obvious. The pull he misses is outside the box anyway, so not particularly relevant, but when you go inside the box, left arm on the top of the shoulder, tangle of legs - you’re expecting VAR to tell him to go and look. They don’t even go and look.

“Obviously he’s apopleptic, Jesse Marsch, because it’s 3-1 and he knows that can get them back into the game. He’s furious.”

Fellow pundit Shearer agreed with Murphy’s verdict on the controversial incident.