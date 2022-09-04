Luke Ayling reveals Leeds United comeback fear and makes Whites vow after Brentford loss
Luke Ayling has revealed his fear upon his long-awaited Leeds United comeback and made a Whites vow on the back of Saturday’s 5-2 beating at Brentford.
Right back Ayling had knee surgery in May to address a longstanding issue but returned after four months out when replacing Cody Drameh in the 70th minute of Saturday’s clash against the Bees.
Ayling, though, was involved in a heavy aerial clash with Ben Mee within the first minute of coming on which left both players laid flat out on the ground and needing attention.
Ayling eventually sat up holding tissue on his nose which appeared broken and went on to impress on his comeback which featured an assist for Marc Roca’s strike in the 79th minute.
Taking to his Instagram page, Ayling wrote: “Was so good to be back out there yesterday after four months out.
"Thought it was all over after 20 seconds.
"Not the result we wanted but we will keep working to get better and keep improving.”