Despite seeing his side Brentford beat Leeds United 5-2 in the end, boss Thomas Frank has admitted he was impressed with the Whites.

The Bees were a promoted to the Premier League a year after and have adapted well to the step up a division.

Striker Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick for them on Saturday, whilst Bryan Mbuemo and Yoanne Wissa scored their other goals.

Summer recruits Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca found the net for Leeds but it ended up being a disappointing afternoon in London for the visitors.

‘I must say that’...

Frank believes Jesse Marsch’s side ‘did well’ in the game despite their loss and told Brentford’s official club website:

“I think between the boxes Leeds were a bit better than us (in the first-half).

“They were on the ball more and their four front four are really good between the lines, I must say. But they didn’t create anything in the first-half. I know they scored the goal, but it was a bouncing ball that dropped. We need to do better in that situation.”

He added:

“Second half, we were so dangerous on counter attacks and created so many opportunities, and we also scored some goals there. That killed the game off.

“I think that Leeds did well, I must say that. Our lower defending needs to be better and we gave too many chances away compared to what we normally do in those situations, so that’s the thing we need to improve.”

Brentford did well to keep hold of Toney in the summer transfer window and his three goals showed what an important player he is for them.

Leeds will be disappointed to have leaked five goals but on the attacking front they showed promising signs again.

For a side nearly relegated back to the Championship last term, the Whites have started the new season well and have laid the foundations for a solid campaign ahead.