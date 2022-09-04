Leeds United boss provides Rasmus Kristensen injury update and assesses Cody Drameh opportunity
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has revealed the unfortunate timing of right back Rasmus Kristensen's injury and assessed Cody Drameh's display as an 11th-hour replacement.
Summer signing Kristensen has played every single minute of United's first five league games of the season but the Danish international defender was forced to miss Saturday's clash at Brentford.
The 25-year-old picked up a knock in training and Marsch has revealed that the Dane suffered the injury right at the very end of his side's preparations for the fixture against the Bees.
Kristensen is expected to be fine for next Monday's hosting of Nottingham Forest but his late injury led to just a second Leeds league start for 20-year-old Cody Drameh who spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship outfit Cardiff City.
Marsch has given a positive assessment of Drameh's display but says Leeds will work further with the England under-21 international on what is required in future games.
"Rasmus picked up the injury right at the end of training so Cody didn't have much time to prepare," said Marsch at his post-match press conference.
"I thought for the most part, Cody did okay.
"It's another opportunity with him being on the pitch that will work with him on certain tactical details on what his role is, but overall I thought I thought it was okay."