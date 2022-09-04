‘I understand’ - Pundit reacts to Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch’s sending off against Brentford
What did this pundit make of Jesse Marsch’s sending off?
Pundit Danny Murphy sympathises with Jesse Marsch after the Leeds United boss as his side were beaten 5-2 away at Brentford.
The American is known to be very passionate on the touchlines but let his frustration get the better of him at the Gtech Community Stadium as his side suffered a heavy loss in the end.
The incident stemmed from when the Whites were denied a seemingly stonewall penalty at 3-1 down when Crysencio Summerville was brought down in the area by defender Aaron Hickey.
However, much to Marsch’s frustration, a spot kick wasn’t given and the former RB Leipzig manager then raged at the officials before being sent off.
‘I understand’...
Speaking on Match of the Day, former Premier League midfielder and now pundit Murphy believes the Leeds boss had a right to be aggrieved:
“I understand his frustration. It was an awful decision. It was probably enhanced by the fact Brentford had got one that was more of a 50/50.
“It was good play from Summerville, dances round the defender (Hickey). It looks a penalty in real time but the referee decides not to give it, Rob Jones.”
He added:
“His left arm is on the top of his shoulder, there’s a tangle of legs, you’re expecting VAR to go and tell him to go and look. They don’t even tell him to go and look at it.
“He’s apoplectic - Jesse Marsch - because it’s 3-1 and he knows that can get them back into the game. He’s furious.”
Despite their defeat in London, Leeds have still made a decent start to the new Premier League.
They are in 9th place after picking up eight points from their opening six league matches.
Next up for the Whites is a clash against newly promoted Nottingham Forest next Monday at Elland Road as they look to get back to winning ways.
Forest go into that one on the back of a 3-2 loss at home to AFC Bournemouth this weekend, having led 2-0 at half-time.