Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a deal to strengthen their recruitment staff over the coming days.

Elland Road has witnessed a number of changes since the Whites were relegated from the Premier League in May. The major change came when the 49ers Enterprises finally completed their long-awaited takeover of the club and their arrival signalled the start of several key appointments.

Former Reading director of football Nick Hammond was named as an interim football advisor and Gretar Steinsson, once of Bolton Wanderers, has been appointed as technical director after holding key positions with Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and the Icelandic FA.

New manager Daniel Farke’s support network is now set to be further boosted after Football Insider revealed the Whites had agreed a deal to make former Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa striker Gary Penrice part of their scouting and transfers team.