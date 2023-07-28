'I know' - Charlie Cresswell on Leeds United's Championship return, strong vow and personal aim

Twenty-year-old centre-back Cresswell spent last season on loan at Millwall but the England under-21s international has returned to recently relegated Leeds this summer and says his immediate target is to make Daniel Farke’s XI for the Championship opener at home to Cardiff City.

Ahead of a 46-game marathon, Cresswell says last season’s spell with the Lions has left him fully aware of what a year competing in the country’s second tier requires and vowed that he is fit, ready and raring to go ahead of the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've already had a year in the Champ so I know what the league is about,” said Cresswell to LUTV ahead of last night’s 2-0 win against pre-season opponents Nottingham Forest.

VOW: From Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell, right, pictured challenging Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye during last season's loan spell at Millwall. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

"Hopefully I can bring that experience to the squad and really push on this season. Me, personally, I feel fit, healthy and the squad feels fit and healthy as well. It's a strong squad.

"There's a lot of places up for grabs and each and every one of us will be fighting for that start come Cardiff. But individually it's just about me doing what I can and seeing if I can make that team next Sunday."