'Very high' - Jamie Shackleton on Leeds United position, confidence admission and away day boost
Leeds headed for Thursday evening’s pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest still seeking their first victory of the summer aside from the 9-1 walloping of Barnsley in a friendly played behind closed doors.
Forest also effectively had home advantage in Thursday’s game staged at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium ground but the minority travelling Whites fans were sent home happy after second-half strikes from Patrick Bamford and Ian Poveda gave Daniel Farke’s side a 2-0 success.
With just ten days left until United’s season opener against visiting Cardiff City, Shackleton says victory against a Premier League outfit like Forest has now boosted his team’s confidence, leaving Leeds in a “very good” position ahead of the new campaign.
"I thought overall we put in a solid performance,” said Shackleton to LUTV. "They're a solid side and Premier League level so to come here with mostly their fans but a few of ours as well and get a win, it's what we came for really."
Assessing how the team was shaping up ahead of the new campaign, Shackleton reasoned: "Very good. I think obviously playing teams like this, teams of a very high standard and competing and winning the games sets us up nicely, gives us a bit of confidence with ten days to go until the season starts. I think it puts us in a good position and we are ready."