'Very high' - Jamie Shackleton on Leeds United position, confidence admission and away day boost

Leeds headed for Thursday evening’s pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest still seeking their first victory of the summer aside from the 9-1 walloping of Barnsley in a friendly played behind closed doors.

Forest also effectively had home advantage in Thursday’s game staged at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium ground but the minority travelling Whites fans were sent home happy after second-half strikes from Patrick Bamford and Ian Poveda gave Daniel Farke’s side a 2-0 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just ten days left until United’s season opener against visiting Cardiff City, Shackleton says victory against a Premier League outfit like Forest has now boosted his team’s confidence, leaving Leeds in a “very good” position ahead of the new campaign.

CONFIDENCE BOOST: For Leeds United under boss Daniel Farke, above, in beating Thursday evening's 'hosts' Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

"I thought overall we put in a solid performance,” said Shackleton to LUTV. "They're a solid side and Premier League level so to come here with mostly their fans but a few of ours as well and get a win, it's what we came for really."