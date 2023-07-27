Leeds United join Southampton in race for Everton star as Whites exit is denied

Leeds United are reportedly hoping to complete a loan deal for a Premier League defender as their move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow moves ever closer.

Football Insider have claimed the Whites have made an enquiry to take Everton defender Mason Holgate on loan - but they will face competition from Championship rivals Southampton and Premier League newcomers Sheffield United, who are both said to have made their interest known.

Toffees manager Sean Dyche has reportedly told Holgate he is free to complete a season-long loan elsewhere as he enters the final two years of his current deal at Goodison Park. The former England Under-21 international made just nine appearances in all competitions last season and just six of them came as part of their starting lineup.

In a bid to kickstart a career that promised much, Holgate will now be given a chance to ply his trade away from Merseyside and Leeds manager Daniel Farke is said to be keen to add him to the Whites squad as he looks to help the club bounce back from relegation from the Premier League at the first attempt.

Whites make transfer decision on in-demand forward

Leeds have reportedly ‘closed the door’ on Wilfried Gnonto’s hopes of securing a return to the Premier League this summer.

Farke has been trying things at 10 and could theoretically give Gnonto a go there but it's likely that the Italian - or Luis Sinisterra - plays out wide from the start at Burton. Sinisterra, with his recent record, might be one they seek to protect a little more.

The Italy international showed flashes of his ability during the Whites’ unsuccessful battle against relegation last season and has been heavily linked with a number of clubs in recent months. However, French journalist Ignazio Genuardi has claimed a move to Everton has been denied and that has forced the Toffees to switch their attention towards a deal for Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

