Farke is the fourth managerial appointment at Elland Road since Bielsa's February 2022 sacking, following Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

The German's possession-based football, disciplinary focus and fitness demands have drawn comparisons with life at Leeds under Bielsa.

Cooper admits that a period of adjustment has been needed to reacquaint the players with a philosophy that emphasises keeping the ball.

"I think every game we've played in pre-season we've improved and we've implemented what the gaffer has been asking of us," he said after the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

"It's mad because the first couple of weeks in training the standards weren't there. It was a bit alien to us, we'd almost lost that side to our game, having possession and calmness on the ball. I think the boss will say himself it's took a bit of adjusting but I think you could see tonight how we wanted to play, I thought the lads were brilliant, looked sharp, looked fit again and it's good, all going in the right direction.

"Another tough test on Sunday up in God's country. Looking forward to it and then and then the real stuff starts."

The Whites arguably took their biggest step forward against Forest, dominating the second half and playing some attractive attacking football. Patrick Bamford took advantage of a defensive lapse to open the scoring before a flowing move ended with Ian Poveda's fierce effort and a 2-0 cushion.

FAMILIAR STYLE - Leeds United captain Liam Cooper says Daniel Farke's strict style is akin to how things worked under Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Even with the game under control and Leeds seemingly comfortable, Farke cut an animated figure and dished out rollickings if his standards were not met by those on the ball.

Cooper has enjoyed the new manager's first few weeks in charge and welcomed the German's forthright expression of what he wants. It has brought to the captain's mind memories of the last time he tasted success, under Bielsa.

"For me in the first three, four weeks we've been with [Farke] I ain't got enough praise for him and his staff, they've been brilliant," said Cooper.

