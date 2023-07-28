Leeds United transfer state of play as report of Belgian interest in key man emerges

Belgian-born Struijk spoke about his Whites future earlier this week, insisting that his intention was always to come back and play at Elland Road this summer.

"I mean, my contract isn't till 2027 so I'm always ready to come back and then give my all for this club," he said. "So yes [I was always going to stay]."

The 23-year-old has featured heavily in pre-season under Daniel Farke, in his preferred centre-back position, having had to fill in at left-back last season. Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad Sport are reporting that Brugge, who finished fourth in the Pro League last season, are keen on Struijk.

INTEREST: In Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk, above. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Farke spoke on Thursday night of his desire to strengthen his central defensive options because at present he has just three centre-backs in Struijk, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell.

"The Championship is the toughest league in the world and at the moment we just have three centre-backs so we need to do a little bit," said the German, who wants to add quality and experience in various positions before the transfer window shuts.

Leeds are on the verge of losing Max Wober to a season-long loan move to Borussia Mönchengladbach, which comes as a bitter blow after the club initially believed the Austrian international was happy to stay and fight for promotion in the Championship.

Transfer regulations mean Leeds can only agree to one more international loan after Wober departs. A raft of players had relegation clauses in their contracts that allowed them to leave for temporary moves. Rodrigo also left on a permanent transfer due to a release clause.

When it comes to Leeds' own recruitment, Karl Darlow is closing in on a permanent move from Newcastle United. The goalkeeper is scheduled to have a medical today ahead of a £400k deal between the two clubs.