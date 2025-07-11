Leeds United transfer target provides update on club return after rejected Whites bids
Leeds United transfer target Sean Longstaff has shared a Newcastle United update after rejected Whites bids.
Leeds are hoping to sign 27-year-old midfielder Longstaff ahead of the club’s Premier League return and the Whites have seen three bids for the player rejected.
The YEP understands that the club’s unsuccessful third bid amounted to £10 million with £2 million in future add-ons, a proposal not been deemed sufficient by the Magpies.
Longstaff is understood to be open to a move this summer having found game time limited but Newcastle are believed to value the player at close to £15m.
Player understood to be open to a move
The midfielder has just one year left on his current deal and would be able to leave for free next summer.
It remains to be seen if Leeds and Newcastle can reach an agreement on price but in the meantime Longstaff has shared an update of his return to pre-season training.
The Magpies returned from their summer breaks on Monday and Longstaff took to his Instagram story to share two photographs, one of himself running back on the grass as well as another jumping in the gym.
