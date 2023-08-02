Leeds United ‘consider’ Daniel Farke reunion with Man Utd defender

Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams as Daniel Farke looks to continue strengthening his squad ahead of the new Championship season.

The former Norwich City manager has already added Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow and Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu to his squad over the last fortnight and is said to be keen to bring in more new faces before the transfer window closes next month.

The Independent have reported Red Devils defender Williams is under consideration for a move to Elland Road in a move that would see him reunited with Farke after the duo worked together when the England Under-21 defender spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Norwich.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult campaign last season as he made just one senior appearance for Erik ten Hag’s side - but has appeared in all five of the Red Devils’ pre-season fixtures including a second-half appearance in a 2-0 win over Leeds last month.

The full-back has already expressed his desire to move on from a series of injuries and force his way into Ten Hag’s thoughts after initially breaking into the senior setup at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Speaking during the club’s recent tour of the United States, Williams stressed the importance of being ready for the first game of the season and explained why the preparations for the new campaign had been so important for him personally.

“It’s my first pre-season in three years,” Williams told Man United’s official website last month.

“The other pre-seasons I’ve been injured so I’ve come back hungry and I’m enjoying the tour, and enjoying getting to know the new players coming in as well. It’s good to be together as it’s about making that team spirit going into the season stronger. It helps when you’re on the pitch if you know a player off the pitch as well.

“So it’s good to speak to some of the foreign players, getting to know their culture, and even the younger boys who’ve come up and done really well. Those who’ve come up might be shy so it’s important to speak to them and get that relationship. It’s been an enjoyable week so far and we’ve got one game to go.

“You’ve just got to get ready for the first game of the season. You never know, you might be starting – football can change so quickly so you have to prepare yourself as best you can and get involved with the team.”