Beginning this weekend, fans found guilty of ‘football tragedy abuse’ could be issued with stadium bans and a criminal record, as part of new legislation ratified by the Football Association, EFL and Premier League.

It follows an increase in recorded incidents relating to tragedies suffered by football clubs across the country, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United.

Earlier this year, Man United and Leeds released a joint statement condemning ‘completely unacceptable’ chanting by both sets of supporters at Old Trafford as either side was antagonised by the other with songs relating to the 1958 Munich air disaster and the killing of Leeds supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in Istanbul.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear (L) and Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan (R), exchange pennants in front of the commemorative plaque honouring Leeds supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, to mark the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

An FA statement this week read: “To challenge the totally unacceptable presence of football tragedy abuse, for season 2023-24, regulation changes and tough new measures have been introduced which will see people who are found to have committed offences face stadium bans and potential criminal prosecution.

“The issue is focused on offensive chanting, gesturing and displaying offensive messages based on football-related tragedies, which causes significant distress to the victims’ families, survivors and affected-club supporters. Football authorities, supporter groups and law enforcement organisations, including the police and CPS, have united to crack down on fans who participate in this vile form of abuse."

Leeds United supporter and occasional spokesperson for the Loftus and Speight families Gareth Senior, has been in consultation with the relevant footballing authorities, providing anecdotal evidence relating to disaster chanting, which has contributed to the new legislation.

Speaking to the YEP, Senior – who was in Istanbul on April 5, 2000 – shared his observations imploring supporters of all clubs to think twice before engaging in unsavoury behaviour in the stands and outside football stadiums.

"I think there's been a rise in in disaster chanting over the last few years. I've certainly noticed a massive difference since we've been back in the Premier League. Certainly the two games that we had against Manchester United [February 2023] when we had them on the Wednesday night at Old Trafford, and then in Leeds on the Sunday. The chants around Istanbul and Munich were very prevalent inside and outside the ground. And they became sort of tit-for-tat and louder and more abusive,” Senior says, adding he has witnessed chants relating to the tragic events in Istanbul from groups of fans whose clubs do not share a historic rivalry with Leeds.

He acknowledges it is a much wider issue than something simply to do with Leeds and references recent studies relating to opposition fans’ conduct at Anfield regarding the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

"The Premier League set up the football disasters committee, which works with all the clubs. Initially, Leeds United were not involved on that list. Liverpool were on the list with [the] Hillsborough [disaster], Man United with Munich [air disaster], Bradford with the fire, Cardiff with the death of Emiliano Sala. It was initially set up to put an end to that.

"The first meeting, [Leeds chief executive] Angus Kinnear was present, and said, 'Well, hang on, what about Leeds and Istanbul?'

"To the Premier League's credit, they took it on board straight away and added that to the list.

“A public thank you to Angus for getting this onto the agenda would be most welcome,” Senior added.

Season ticket-holder Senior has led tributes to Chris and Kev, as they are affectionately known by Leeds supporters, for many years in front of their commemorative plaque at Elland Road. This year, he delivered a moving speech in remembrance of the two supporters and much-loved family men.

In addition, Senior has been invited by Leeds United, as well as supporter groups such as Liverpool’s Spirit of Shankly organisation, to share his experiences and discuss the impact disaster chanting can have.

“The Premier League have been pushing the agenda and then obviously the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] have taken it seriously. It's been pushed through as legislation and law now as of the start of the season.

"Fans, clubs, supporter groups and the Premier League had noticed instead of people being grown up about it and acting like nice humans, people have gone the other way and it's becoming a larger issue. They've taken the initiative and run with it.

"This isn't about removing atmosphere or trying to dampen down,” Senior adds. “I've been having debates with a couple of people who say 'freedom of speech' or 'football has been sanitised enough'. Well, freedom of speech has consequences if it's hate speech. Just because we have a freedom of speech, doesn't mean to say whatever we say is acceptable.”

Senior is hopeful initiatives such as the Premier League’s Primary Stars Programme, which as part of its remit aims to educate children on sensitive matters in football such as disasters, can influence the next generation of supporters and curb the recent increase in tragedy chanting.

"I hope through this initiative it has the impact that if anybody is put off going to games because they don't want to watch Leeds v Man United and have to explain to their kids why someone's chanting about Istanbul or signing about the Munich air disaster, if we could stop that – and continue to make the game more inclusive, but not lose the atmosphere, tribalism, parochialism.

"You don't have to lose that, this isn't about dampening down. I want Elland Road to be as hostile as it always has been, you just don't have to be abusive in a direct manner in reference to disasters that have happened.

“I really think we can have a good introspective look ourselves as a group of fans and lead from the front. That's my urge to people, to think, understand the impact and if needs be, use the people around them, the legislation that's available to put a stop to it."

Senior recounts two instances from last season which are likely to become referential incidents for the new legislation. Tottenham Hotspur supporter Kieron Darlow, 25, was handed a three-year banning order after being found guilty of mocking the Hillsborough disaster during a game between Spurs and Liverpool.

James White, 33, pleaded guilty to displaying ‘threatening or abusive writing’ at Wembley Stadium earlier this year, after wearing a football shirt bearing an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster. Manchester United subsequently took the decision to ban White indefinitely, stating: “Mockery of Hillsborough and other football tragedies is completely unacceptable and the club will continue to support firm action to eradicate it from the game.”

Senior describes the stunt as a ‘premeditated, damaging message that he'd put thought into’.

