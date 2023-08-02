Leeds United have been prepared to lose a number of key players this summer before their season back in the Championship gets underway. The Whites were relegated from the Premier League after failing to claw their way out of the bottom three, despite the appointment of Sam Allardyce as a last-gasp effort to save them.

Having already bid farewell to Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts, with the likes of Robin Koch also out on loan, Leeds are expected to lose more personnel before the transfer window slams shut. However, they’ve been given a much-needed boost as departure-linked Wilfried Gnonto could be set to stay at Elland Road.

Everton, who were fighting relegation alongside Leeds last season, have been attempting to sign the forward but are finding it difficult to get a deal over the line. According to the MailOnline, Leeds have already rejected a £15 million bid from their former Premier League rivals as they hope to be able to keep hold of Gnonto for the new season.

Now, the Toffees are exploring other options to bolster their attack and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes Gnonto will remain at Elland Road, at least until the new year.

“Well I was told last week that his advisors don’t necessarily think this is the best move for him at this time. If no other offers came in, they’d be leaning towards doing a year in the Championship,” he told GiveMeSport.

“I think he still has raw potential, and they feel that he can go to the Championship and improve his numbers in terms of goals and assists, and then he might have bigger options than Everton come January. At the moment, I think that’s a difficult deal for Everton to do.”