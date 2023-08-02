Bowler has spent time on loan at Greek giants Olympiacos since joining Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal last summer but has struggled to rediscover the type of form which saw him recognised as one of the Championship’s hottest prospects during his time at Bloomfield Road.

Twenty-four-year-old Bowler arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium on a season-long loan from Forest and could feature at Elland Road this weekend as Erol Bulut’s side take on Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve played in the Championship quite a lot,” Bowler said on arriving in South Wales. “This season for me is about getting minutes and showing everyone at Cardiff City what I can do and hopefully taking them to the promised land. With the squad we have and with the additions we’ve made, that’s what we have to aim for.”

Olympiacos' English forward Josh Bowler (L) fights for the ball with Nantes' French defender Dennis Appiah (R) during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Olympiakos (GRE) and Nantes (FRA) at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus on November 3, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bowler has 96 Championship appearances to his name, spread out across spells with Hull City, Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers. In that time, he has scored 12 goals, most of which coming for the Seasiders during 2021/22.

Bluebirds boss Bulut said of Bowler’s arrival: “Two years ago, Josh was one of the best wingers in the Championship. We’re excited he’s here. He’s a good worker, with a great left-foot, who will bring goals and assists to our side.

“We now have a variety of possibilities across our front line. They will all bring something different and offer us more creativity this season.”

Bowler is the sixth arrival at the Cardiff City Stadium this summer after Wales icon Aaron Ramsey, former Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo, Championship stalwart Karlan Grant, ex-Reading attacker Yakou Meite and defender Dimitrios Goutas all joined Bulut’s ranks.