Kalvin Phillips sent message of support by England teammate

Jack Grealish sent a message of support to Kalvin Phillips after the Leeds United midfielder made his first Premier League appearance in 17 weeks.

Phillips injured his hamstring during the Whites' 2-2 draw with Brentford in December.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old was counted out of 14 Premier League fixtures as he recovered before returning to Jesse Marsch's bench against Wolves last week.

On Saturday, Phillips was a 66th-minute subsitute during the Whites' 1-1 draw with Southampton, just days after being spotted on social media wearing an outlandish pair of boots.

Grealish took to Instagram to show his support and have some banter with his England teammate after the Saints game.

"Good to see you back bro," Grealish wrote.

England midfielders Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish. Pic: Michael Regan.

"And if you ever wear them shoes and that outfit again I'm unfollowing you."

James Ward-Prowse salutes Elland Road faithful

Southampton goalscorer James Ward-Prowse hailed the atmosphere created by the home crowd during the Saints' 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Southampton celebrate James Ward-Prowse's second-half goal. Pic: Marc Atkins.

The midfielder beat the wall to net a stunning free-kick in the second half, handing the visitors an equaliser after Jack Harrison gave Leeds the lead in the first half.

Southampton, who lost back-to-back games before their LS11 visit, did well to claim a point in a challenging environment, according to Ward-Prowse.

“To come here to a really hostile environment, the fans are incredible, they make a really tough atmosphere for us to play in but we go through that initial period and we stuck at it and thankful to come away with a good point," Ward-Prowse said.

Birmingham City academy product George Hall. Pic: Tony Marshall.

“They’ve had a resurgence under their new manager and they’re in a good moment of form.

"We knew the first 20 minutes especially would be tough, we got through that and then it was all about staying in the game.

"We knew our chances would come if we stayed patient and they did in the end."

Elland Road proposal explained

Two Norwegian Leeds United fans got engaged at half-time of the Whites' 1-1 draw with Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday.

Jack Harrison's lead was the difference as Geir Ellingsen asked Susann Tettli to be his wife in the stands.

United supporters watching on the big screen were puzzled to watch Ellingsen place the ring on Tettli's right hand, since in England it is traditionally put on the left ring finger.

But, Ellingsen explained, this wasn't a mistake made in the excitement of the moment.

"I put the ring on the right hand, which is what we do in Norway," Ellingsen said.

"It wasn't me being dizzy, although the pulse was racing!"

Leeds United monitor 17-year-old Championship prospect

Leeds United are monitoring Birmingham City forward George Hall, according to the Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old joined the Blues academy at the age of 8 and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2020.

After making his England Under 18s debut in November 2021, Hall saw his first senior action for Birmingham in a Championship match against QPR in January this year.