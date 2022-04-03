Leeds United's predicted Premier League finish after Southampton draw and fresh blows for rivals

Leeds returned to action with Saturday's Elland Road showdown against Southampton in which Jesse Marsch's Whites were seeking a third win on the spin.

United, though, had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw, a result which left the fifth-bottom Whites eight points clear of the drop zone but with all of the sides below them having games in hand.

Third-bottom Watford were earlier beaten 2-0 at Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime whilst second-bottom Burnley were defeated by visiting Manchester City by the same score on Saturday afternoon which featured a 4-1 win for Brentford at Chelsea.

Fourth-bottom Everton then got their turn on Sunday afternoon with a clash at West Ham United but Frank Lampard's side fell to a 2-1 defeat in which Michael Keane was sent off for a second booking.

The Toffees stay five points behind Leeds but now with just three games in hand, the first of which is away at second-bottom Burnley on Wednesday night.

Burnley are nine points behind United having played three games less.

The Whites are eight points ahead of third-bottom Watford who have one game in hand on Leeds and provide United's next opponents in next Saturday's crunch clash at Vicarage Road.

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich City drew 0-0 at Brighton on Saturday but the Canaries are 12 points behind the Whites with just one game in hand.

Leeds are only one point behind 15th-placed Newcastle United who were hammered 5-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon although the Magpies have played one game less.

There is then another two-point gap up to 14th-placed Brentford who have played the same amount of games as the Whites.

Based on the very latest odds for relegation, this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish and who is forecast to go down.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 8-15. Odds for relegation: N/A (no odds quoted by most firms). Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 9-5. Odds for relegation: N/A. Photo Sales

3. 3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 500-1. Odds for relegation: N/A. Photo Sales

4. 4th - Arsenal Odds for the title: 1500-1. Odds for relegation: N/A. Photo Sales