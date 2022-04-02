James Ward-Prowse hails Leeds United and cites Southampton 'similarity' with Whites after draw

Leeds were on course for a third Premier League win on the spin in new boss Jesse Marsch's fifth game in charge following Jack Harrison's 29th-minute opener but Ward-Prowse levelled with a majestic free-kick four minutes after the break.

His strike ensured the Saints ended a run of three-straight league defeats by leaving with a point and the England international said his side should be pleased to have taken anything against Marsch's outfit at Elland Road.

“I’m pleased with the free kick on a personal level,” said Ward-Prowse to southamptonfc.com“But more importantly I think it was a good point away from home

IMPRESSED: Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse races off to celebrate after netting a superb free-kick to give the Saints a 1-1 draw against Leeds United - a side the England international had warm words for. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

“To come here to a really hostile environment, the fans are incredible, they make a really tough atmosphere for us to play in but we go through that initial period and we stuck at it and thankful to come away with a good point.

“They’ve had a resurgence under their new manager and they’re in a good moment of form.

"We knew the first 20 minutes especially would be tough, we got through that and then it was all about staying in the game.

"We knew our chances would come if we stayed patient and they did in the end.

“I think they play a really high, energetic way of play so we knew that we’d have our chances as it’s very hard to sustain that for the whole game.

"We kept at it, the boys dug in very deep and we came away with a very good point.

“I think they’re very similar to us and it’s about not giving them the opportunities that we like as a team when we’re against the ball.

"We had to play a little differently today, a little more direct and play for the second balls and I think we did that well.

"It’s a tough place to come but at the end I think we’ll look back and think it was a good point."