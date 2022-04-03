Jack Grealish provides thoughts on Kalvin Phillips' Leeds United return and makes footwear quip
Jack Grealish has saluted the return of Kalvin Phillips to the Leeds United team - but could not resist a dig at the Yorkshire Pirlo's recent choice of footwear.
Phillips bagged his first minutes since injuring his hamstring in December when replacing Mateusz Klich in the 66th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Premier League visitors Southampton.
The Whites star then took to social media to thank fans for their support, and the Yorkshire Pirlo's post received plenty of replies from stars, including from Manchester City and England ace Grealish.
The City star hailed the return of his England international team mate to the pitch - but not without throwing in some banter about the large, sand coloured boots that the Yorkshire Pirlo has recently been spotted in.
"Good to see you back bro," wrote Grealish in an Instagram reply to Phillips, accompanied with a heart.
"And if you ever wear them shoes and that outfit again I'm unfollowing you."
Phillips had posted: "119 days later! Thanks for all your support on the journey back and the reception today. A point in the right direction."
Former Whites midfielder Alex Mowatt also got involved, replying: "Love it Phil. Get your Cornish pasties back on."
Whites stars Raphinha, Liam Cooper, Rodrigo, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Robin Koch posted replies hailing the return of their Whites team mate in addition to former colleagues Barry Douglas, Bradley Johnson, Izzy Brown and Romario Vieira.
Tyler Roberts used his Instagram story to post a video of Phillips being brought on to huge cheers at Elland Road accompanied with the caption "things you really love to see."
