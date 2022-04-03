Geir Ellingsen 41, used the big screen at Elland Road at half time to propose to Susann Tettli, 28.

The couple had travelled more than 500 miles from their home in Norway with the Scandinavian Supporters Club to watch the match - with Geir planning the proposal "for months".

Geir told the YEP he always planned to propose in Leeds, but "not necessarily at Elland Road".

However, Leeds United staff made his dreams come true when they agreed to show a huge picture of himself and Susann during the half time of the 1-1 draw.

A huge reaction to the proposal on social media followed.

Many questioned Geir's decision to place the ring on Susann's right hand.

He has now put the debate to bed - explaining the reason why.

Geir said: "I put the ring on the right hand, which is what we do in Norway.

"It wasn't me being dizzy, although the pulse was racing!"

Geir had told family and friends about his plans to propose and they had kept quiet to keep the surprise.

"I didn't expect this to be such a big thing, except for Susann and me obviously", he explained.

"I was told just before kick-off that LUTV might be filming it all.

"I didn't know that my family back home had tipped off the PL TV-channel in Norway about it.

"The feedback was massive after "everyone" saw it live on telly!

"All the members of both our families knew about the proposal, but managed to keep it to themselves.

"So the shock was on Susann alone."

Geir said his fiancé is "not too excited about all the attention", but "very happy after all".

The couple are now in the Yorkshire Dales and will spend more time in Leeds.

"We're having a great time!", Geir beamed.