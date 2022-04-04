Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a £60m bid as the “push” to sign Leeds United’s England international midfielder while the Elland Road side are among several clubs thought to be monitoring a bright prospect currently with Birmingham City.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United could be set to make a summer move for a new keeper and could look to Brighton & Hove Albion’s Spanish stopper with a £20m bid.
League One side Wigan Athletic look to have won the race to sign an 18-year old striker currently playing in the non-league ahead of sides in both the Premier League and Scottish Premiership while West Ham are going to offer a new deal to one of their stand-out performers this season.
Elsewhere, Everton are set to move on an under performing midfielder this summer despite the player still having a year left on his current deal.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is expected to join Barcelona this summer but that deal appears to have hit a snag while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be set to compete for an Inter Milan star.
Finally, the long running saga surrounding Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could be concluded this month with the player set to make his decision.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning: