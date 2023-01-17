Leeds United’s transfer window is well underway following the £35.5 million signing of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. The forward becomes the Whites’ record arrival, two-and-a-half years after they snapped up Rodrigo for almost £10m less.

Jesse Marsch welcomes the Frenchman as the club’s second transfer of the January transfer window after Maximilian Wober’s switch from RB Salzburg was confirmed at the start of the month. United remain deep in the market as they look to strengthen before the deadline in two weeks, with their Premier League status still on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds currently sit 14th in the Premier League table and, after conceding the third-most goals this season, have been met with plenty of demand from fans to bolster their backline. Meanwhile, Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk both extended their contracts with the club before Christmas.

Here are all the key headlines from Elland Road...

Ex-Whites duo named as favourites for Cardiff City job

Former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock is currently the clear favourite to be appointed Mark Hudson’s successor at Cardiff City, with Sky Bet offering odds of 1/2 for the 74-year-old. Warnock announced his retirement from management last April but could make a dramatic return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former winger spent a year with the Whites after being appointed in February 2012. Warnock led the team to a 14th place finish in the Championship before he was sacked in April the following year as they sat five points above the relegation zone. He went onto help Cardiff win promotion to the Premier League in the 2017-18 season and could now be set for another stab at leading the Bluebirds back to success.

Meanwhile, former United captain Sol Bamba is at 12/1 to take the job following his release from Middlesbrough in the summer. The defender spent 20 months at Elland Road before joining the Welsh outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click here to read on about the Cardiff City frontrunners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Bamford praises new teammate

Patrick Bamford has spoken on his injury-stricken year or so at Leeds United and has also praised his teammate, Willy Gnonto. The striker scored his first goal since December 2021 in the Whites’ defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to LUTV, Bamford said: “That was one of the worst things about last year, that I was out and watching the games. I wasn’t able to help the team and I felt that I’d be able to. Now I feel that I am in a position where I can definitely give more to the team and play a big part.”

The 29-year-old was brought on in place of Jack Harrison in the second half at Villa Park and was set up by Gnonto to bag his goal, with the Italian youngster massively impressing since his move from Zurich in the summer. On Gnonto, Bamford said: “He’s good. He’s a good lad as well. I think that as long as he keeps the same temperament he’s got fantastic ability so he’ll be a good player for us, for now and for in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read the full story here.

Tigers join Joe Gelhardt race

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City have been named as the latest Championship club eager to snap up Joe Gelhardt on loan this month. It is believed that Leeds United are looking to let him leave for the remainder of the campaign following Rutter’s arrival.

The 20-year-old was been brilliant in his brief cameo appearances under Marsch, including his all important last gasp winner against Norwich City in March that helped them retain their Premier League status. However, he is struggling to pick up regular game time at Elland Road and could look to gain some vital experience over the next few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad