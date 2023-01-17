News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Leeds United v Cardiff City: Jesse Marsch press conference live, Whites injuries updates

Whites boss Jesse Marsch is facing the media today ahead of Wednesday night’s FA Cup third round replay against Championship strugglers Cardiff City at Elland Road.

By Lee Sobot
3 minutes ago

Leeds were heading out of the competition entering stoppage time of the initial tie at Cardiff who led 2-1 until Sonny Perkins struck a 93rd-minute leveller. The 18-year-old’s strike sent the tie to a replay and Marsch is holding his pre-match press conference at 12 noon from Thorp Arch today.

The winners of Wednesday night’s replay will face either League One outfit Accrington Stanley or non-league side Boreham Wood in the fourth round. Leeds have bagged just two victories in their last 17 games and fell to a 2-1 defeat in Friday night’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa.

Hide Ad

Cardiff were held to a 1-1 draw by Championship visitors Ipswich Town on Saturday, after which the division’s fourth-bottom side sacked manager Mark Hudson. We will bring you all the main news from Marsch’s pre-match press conference here followed by a full transcribe of every word said by United’s American head coach. Marsch always starts his press conferences with an injuries update.

FACING THE PRESS: Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Leeds United v Cardiff City: Jesse Marsch press conference live

Key Events

  • FA Cup third round replay
  • Wednesday night 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Winners visit Accrington or Boreham Wood in round four
Show new updates

12 noon

For Jesse Marsch’s pre-Cardiff press conference. Full coverage to follow here.

Home
Page 1 of 1
CardiffCardiff CityElland RoadLeague One