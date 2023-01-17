Leeds United v Cardiff City: Jesse Marsch press conference live, Whites injuries updates
Whites boss Jesse Marsch is facing the media today ahead of Wednesday night’s FA Cup third round replay against Championship strugglers Cardiff City at Elland Road.
Leeds were heading out of the competition entering stoppage time of the initial tie at Cardiff who led 2-1 until Sonny Perkins struck a 93rd-minute leveller. The 18-year-old’s strike sent the tie to a replay and Marsch is holding his pre-match press conference at 12 noon from Thorp Arch today.
The winners of Wednesday night’s replay will face either League One outfit Accrington Stanley or non-league side Boreham Wood in the fourth round. Leeds have bagged just two victories in their last 17 games and fell to a 2-1 defeat in Friday night’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa.
Cardiff were held to a 1-1 draw by Championship visitors Ipswich Town on Saturday, after which the division’s fourth-bottom side sacked manager Mark Hudson. We will bring you all the main news from Marsch’s pre-match press conference here followed by a full transcribe of every word said by United’s American head coach. Marsch always starts his press conferences with an injuries update.
