Leeds United v Cardiff City: Jesse Marsch press conference live, Whites injuries updates

Leeds were heading out of the competition entering stoppage time of the initial tie at Cardiff who led 2-1 until Sonny Perkins struck a 93rd-minute leveller. The 18-year-old’s strike sent the tie to a replay and Marsch is holding his pre-match press conference at 12 noon from Thorp Arch today.

The winners of Wednesday night’s replay will face either League One outfit Accrington Stanley or non-league side Boreham Wood in the fourth round. Leeds have bagged just two victories in their last 17 games and fell to a 2-1 defeat in Friday night’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa.

Cardiff were held to a 1-1 draw by Championship visitors Ipswich Town on Saturday, after which the division’s fourth-bottom side sacked manager Mark Hudson. We will bring you all the main news from Marsch’s pre-match press conference here followed by a full transcribe of every word said by United’s American head coach. Marsch always starts his press conferences with an injuries update.

FACING THE PRESS: Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.