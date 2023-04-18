The Sky Sports pundits have been having their say on a controversial moment during Leeds United’s heavy home defeat to Liverpool.

It was a night to forget for the Whites, who lost 6-1 to Jurgen Klopp’s men, officially becoming the worst defence in the Premier League this season. The Reds put on a dominant display, but Javi Gracia’s men were sloppy defensively and they paid the price for their sub-par display.

Though, Liverpool were helped on their way. Cody Gakpo put Liverpool ahead after 35 minutes, and during the build-up to the goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to control the ball with his arm. VAR reviewed the incident, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Sky Sports’ guest presenter and Brentford star Ben Mee said of the incident: “Looking at it initially, I thought it was handball. His arm is by his side, but then you look at the replay and he moves his arm. I think it's handball. You see it slow motion and the movement towards the ball, I think it's handball.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, former Liverpool defender Carragher saw reason in the final decision, adding: “I think there is doubt, no doubt. For me, when it hits him, it looks like his hand is sticking out.

“Even before (Junior) Firpo does anything, he has got himself ready, almost where you think the ball might hit you, and when you look at his arm there, his arm is already in that position. There is no doubt it moves out, it's whether that's because the ball is there or whether it's naturally where his arm was going to go. I think it could have could have gone either way. No doubt about that.”