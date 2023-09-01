Jaidon Anthony FIFA 23 potential as Leeds United transfer confirmed on deadline day

There was one late addition for Leeds United as the Whites beat the transfer deadline to complete a loan deal for a Premier League winger.

Leeds United’s summer transfer business went down to the final seconds of deadline day and beyond after they confirmed a deal after the 11pm deadline. Whites winger Luis Sinisterra was the subject of late interest from Premier League club Bournemouth and finally completed a season-long loan move to the Cherries after they submitted a deal sheet to gain a two-hour extension on their attempts to secure the Colombian international.

However, the deal also saw Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony join Leeds in a similar move as the former Arsenal academy player prepares to spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Elland Road. The 23-year-old has already shown plenty of potential by scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 93 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries since making his debut in a 3-2 defeat in a Championship fixture against Preston North End in December 2020.

The winger will be unable to make his debut in Saturday’s home clash against Sheffield Wednesday but will be in contention for his Whites bow when Daniel Farke’s side visit Millwall in their first fixture following the international break.

But what will Leeds supporters be able to expect from their newest additions? The YEP has assessed FIFA 2023’s verdict of Anthony and sees where his strengths and weaknesses lie according to one of the world’s most popular video games.

Firstly, Anthony’s favoured ‘traits’ are said to be a finesse shot and his ability to be an early crosser of the ball. He is also described as a playmaker and scores highly in acceleration (78/100), balance (75/100) and sprint speed (79/100). Anthony also scores over 70 for a number of attacking attributes including dribbling (73), ball control (74), crossing (72), vision (72) and short passing (71).