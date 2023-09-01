There could still be late business at Leeds United as the final hours of the summer transfer window arrive.

As per the YEP’s report earlier, Colombian international Luis Sinisterra is the subject of a late loan bid from Premier League club Bournemouth and there is also believed to be interest from several overseas clubs as the winger’s future at Elland Road remains uncertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old scored seven goals and provided one assist for the Whites last season as his first season in England ended in relegation from the Premier League. Sinisterra got off the mark for the new campaign when he netted in a dramatic 4-3 win at Ipswich Town but it now seems that could become his final appearance for the club.

Speaking about potential departures in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s home game with Sheffield Wednesday, Whites manager Daniel Farke admitted he was hopeful he could preserve his squad when the deadline passed.

He said: “You can’t give a guarantee but we have survived the last eight weeks, I am pretty sure we will survive the last eight hours. In this football business you can never guarantee though. I have to thank our board and I am pleased with this window so far and I am confident we will have a good last eight hours. I am looking forward to having some quieter days.”

While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, Bournemouth could ensure they have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of the potential deal for Sinisterra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cherries and their Premier League rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing the club has submitted a deal sheet. The sheet must provide information on the potential transfer and confirm an agreement has been reached before the additional time can be granted.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs, player involved and fee being paid - if there is one. Deal sheets can’t be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day, while they must be submitted and fully completed, by 11pm.