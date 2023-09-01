Leeds United have confirmed the departure of Luis Sinisterra, with Bournemouth’s Jaidon Anthony coming the other way.

Sinisterra has joined the Premier League side on loan and the YEP understands the Cherries have an option to buy him that will only kick in if Leeds fail to get promoted. The Whites would recover a fee in excess of the £20m they paid for him when he arrived from Feyenoord in 2022.

Anthony, meanwhile, will spend the season on loan at Elland Road. There is no option in the deal for Leeds to make the move a permanent one.

Bournemouth’s move for Sinisterra began in earnest on Friday afternoon and the player travelled to the south coast for a medical with the club that also took Tyler Adams from Elland Road this summer.

The Colombian’s future with the Whites had felt uncertain ever since Daniel Farke felt the need to remove him from first team plans, due to a contractual dispute over a relegation exit clause. Although Sinisterra returned to the team and scored against Ipswich Town, the club were unable to categorically state he would remain beyond the transfer deadline.

Farke was ‘pretty confident’ that his squad would stay as it was on Friday afternoon when he sat down with the media but that was thrown into doubt within a couple of hours.

Amid radio silence from Elland Road, enough time passed to introduce doubt over Bournemouth’s ability to get a deal done and the 11pm deadline came and went without confirmation either way. A deal sheet was required to grant the clubs an extension to get their business done. It is now clear that the deal was a more complicated one than initially anticipated, with Anthony coming up north to join the Whites in the Championship.

The 23-year-old, a right-footed left winger, is known as a hard worker and carries a goal threat. In 50 Championship games he scored eight goals and made seven, scoring three more in 33 top flight games.

NEW BOY - Jaidon Anthony has joined Leeds United from Bournemouth as part of the deal to take Luis Sinisterra from Elland Road to the south coast. Pic: Getty

As he arrives, Leeds part company with a player who proved himself worthy of Premier League status last season in an impressive but injury-hit first campaign in England. Leeds feel they did all they could to keep him at Elland Road this summer but with the contract dispute still rumbling on in the background there was a desire to avoid a legal case. The Whites turned down an offer from Nice because a cash-only offer would have left Farke short in his attacking options. When Bournemouth made their move, Leeds enquired about Anthony, who had been on their radar this summer.

Anthony had got to the Cherries’ team hotel ahead of tomorrow’s game with Brentford but when he expressed a willingness to make the move, the two clubs began negotiating to make a deal work.