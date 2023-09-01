Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United transfer deadline day live: Attempted swoop for Whites star goes to deal sheet stage

Keep up to date with all of the transfer-related comings and goings at Elland Road and further afield throughout the summer transfer deadline day.
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:59 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 23:21 BST

Tonight’s 11 o’clock deadline will see teams in England cease player trading for another calendar year and finally assess their available squads for the remainder of 2023/24.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad is looking much healthier than it did a number of weeks ago after eight arrivals - two of which were announced yesterday.

Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara both signed on the dotted line at Elland Road on the penultimate day of the window and will supplement the midfield options at Farke’s disposal.

FINAL COUNTDOWN: For Leeds United and Whites boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.FINAL COUNTDOWN: For Leeds United and Whites boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.
FINAL COUNTDOWN: For Leeds United and Whites boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.

Leeds are expecting to send Cody Drameh out on loan today following Djed Spence’s acquisition. Meanwhile, Luis Sinisterra’s future could dictate whether the Whites delve back into the market for an attacking player, should the Colombian move on.

Follow every twist and turn in the final throes of this summer’s window right here.

Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE

00:00 BST

CONFIRMED

Luis Sinisterra has left Leeds to join Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal with Jaidon Anthony coming the other way. The YEP understands the Cherries have an option to buy Sinisterra that will only kick in if Leeds fail to get promoted.

23:27 BSTUpdated 23:41 BST

Deal is done

Season long loan. Jaidon Anthony going the other way.

23:22 BST

Jaidon Anthony possible

23:15 BST

Another countdown then

Another 45 minutes for Bournemouth to get this done.

23:15 BST

DEAL SHEET

IS DEFINITELY IN.

23:11 BST

Deal sheet

Is reportedly IN

23:05 BST

Still no news

On the deal sheet. All comes down to that.

23:00 BST

Window closed - BUT

But not if a deal sheet was in. Then we are looking at midnight

22:58 BST

Last three minutes

To get the deal sheet in for Bournemouth.

22:55 BST

'Looking more likely now’

