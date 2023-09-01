Leeds United transfer deadline day live: Attempted swoop for Whites star goes to deal sheet stage
Tonight’s 11 o’clock deadline will see teams in England cease player trading for another calendar year and finally assess their available squads for the remainder of 2023/24.
Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad is looking much healthier than it did a number of weeks ago after eight arrivals - two of which were announced yesterday.
Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara both signed on the dotted line at Elland Road on the penultimate day of the window and will supplement the midfield options at Farke’s disposal.
Leeds are expecting to send Cody Drameh out on loan today following Djed Spence’s acquisition. Meanwhile, Luis Sinisterra’s future could dictate whether the Whites delve back into the market for an attacking player, should the Colombian move on.
Follow every twist and turn in the final throes of this summer’s window right here.
Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE
Luis Sinisterra has left Leeds to join Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal with Jaidon Anthony coming the other way. The YEP understands the Cherries have an option to buy Sinisterra that will only kick in if Leeds fail to get promoted.
Season long loan. Jaidon Anthony going the other way.
Jaidon Anthony possible
