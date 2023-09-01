A deal that would see the Leeds United star return to the Premier League has gone down to the wire.

Leeds United supporters have taken to social media to have their say over Luis Sinisterra’s potential move to Premier League club Bournemouth. The Cherries are working hard up to the deadline to complete a move for the Colombian international after seeing a potential deal for Leicester City star Patson Daka fall through.

Sinisterra grabbed his first goal of the season in last weekend’s dramatic 4-3 win at Norwich City but that could be his final game for the Whites if he is able to beat the deadline and secure a move to the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, despite claims Sinisterra is undergoing a medical with Bournemouth, 90Min have now suggested there are ‘issues’ with the move and reporter Graeme Bailey has said the deal could be ‘a tough one to get over the line’ ahead of the 11pm deadline. The Cherries could well receive a two-hour extension to their efforts to complete the move if they submit a deal sheet.

There were mixed feelings over the situation from Leeds supporters as they took to social media to give their thoughts over Sinisterra and his potential move to Bournemouth.

X user Chris Stan said: “If Sinisterra stays do we welcome him back as if nothing happened like we did with Harrison after his January move? Personally I’d just like us to get on with it and move on as quick as possible from it.”

CBLUFC posted: “Even without Sinisterra, I still fully expect this Leeds team to push for promotion. Its a very good side still.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall_LUFC added: “Sinisterra will be a miss no doubt but let’s back the lads who want to be here not expecting top two now though no way maybe a decent push in the top six.”

EAWoman said: “Losing Sinisterra takes the gloss off what’s been a decent window for #lufc. But he doesn’t want to be at Leeds, he’d be ‘injured’ more than usual if he stayed and we’d only go through it all again come Jan.”