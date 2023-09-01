Leeds United have been linked with a move for Ola Solbakken on deadline day but pictures appear to tell a different story.

The Whites have been busy at the back end of the window after concentrating on exits early in the summer. Glen Kamara was the latest to sign up, arriving from Rangers to bolster Daniel Farke’s midfield, and with minutes ticking away ahead of the 11pm Friday deadline, Leeds are now being linked with another move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds were ‘in talks’ with Serie A giants AS Roma over a deal for a winger.

It’s claimed talks were ongoing over Solbakken, who is a 24-year-old Norwegian winger. Solbakken has made 15 league appearances for Roma since arriving from Molde in January, scoring once. He was not involved in Jose Mourinho’s squad to face AC Milan on Friday night, suggesting he may be headed for pastures now.

But it looks as though he is headed to Olympiacos, with photographers capturing images of the winger arriving in Greece ahead of a possible move.

The YEP understands that Leeds did make enquiries for Solbakken but a move was soon considered a non-starter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad