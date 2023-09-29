Is Southampton vs Leeds United on TV? How to watch and buy temporary Sky Sports pass

Leeds United look to continue a purple patch with a seventh successive Championship win as they travel to Southampton this weekend.

Leeds United can go seven league games unbeaten as they square up against Russell Martin's Southampton side this weekend.

The Whites' run of form is very much the opposite of recent results for the Saints, who have lost all of their last four Championship fixtures having gone unbeaten in their first four.

Both clubs had been touted as early promotion candidates after falling down from the Premier League last season but there is already significant ground to make up on league leaders Leicester City.

Speaking ahead of the game Leeds United boss Daniel Farke said: “First of all we know that we are in good shape and good moments of the season.

“We’re six games unbeaten, four clean sheets in a row, pretty impressive performances and obviously a really good result in the last game and many points in the last games, we are happy at the moment. But we know that in this league you always have to be aware that the momentum can change and switch pretty quickly, so for that we always have to be on it.

Daniel Farke takes Leeds United to Southampton this weekend.

“Southampton will be highly motivated to do exactly this - to use this home game against an opponent with a big reputation like we are, in order to win the momentum. They had a really, really good start to the season, it’s a really good side and then it’s the Championship and sometimes you have periods when it’s tricky.

“But, I’m 100 per cent sure that their class will shine at one moment and they will be highly motivated to find their way back in terms of results, because I think performance-wise they were not far away."

The YEP has all you need to know to follow this weekend's football on TV.

When is Southampton vs Leeds United?

Leeds United travel to St Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton in the Championship this weekend.

The two sides, both relegated from the Premier League last season, will meet in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton vs Leeds United kicks off at 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 30.

Is Southampton vs Leeds United on TV?

Leeds United fans unable to make the journey to the south coast are able to follow this weekend's Championship action from the comfort of their own homes with the fixture shunted to the early Saturday slot to allow for it to be broadcast.

Sky Sports will show the fixture on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting half an hour before kick-off at 12 pm. There's time for interviews and post-match analysis too with the programme set to run to 3 pm, well past full time.

NowTV offer a deal where football fans can purchase a Day Membership to get access to 24 hours of Sky Sports for £11.98. Leeds United supporters who opt for this could also watch the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool later in the day, as well as other sports broadcasts.

NowTV also offer a Monthly Membership for £21, which would allow customers to watch the meeting with Stoke City in October too.

Patrick Bamford could return this weekend.

Leeds United team news

There's excitement around striker Patrick Bamford's return to training for Leeds United. The talisman could make his first league appearance of the season at Southampton, although manager Daniel Farke may choose to give the forward a little longer.