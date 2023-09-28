“Frst of all we know that we are in a good shape and good moments of the season because six games unbeaten, four clean sheets in a row, pretty impressive performances and obviously a really good result in the last game and many points in the last games we are happy with at the moment. But we’re also not over the moon so we know that in this league you always have to be aware that the momentum can change and switch pretty pretty quick and for that always have to be on it. So there’s no time to be overconfident and what we speak about the moment is that to play against Southampton, I couldn’t think about a worse moment to play against Southampton because they are there with four losses in a row obviously. It’s tricky at times when you have a busy schedule and you play three games in six or seven days to change things but one thing is for sure is that for such a big club with so high ambitions and also many, many quality players, if you have such a period and then you have a normal week and time on the training pitch, you will have a look under each and every stone and speak about each and every detail that has to be improved and I’m pretty aware that they would have done exactly this. And then the home game against Leeds is a big opportunity because to play against us is more or less always the game of the season for all opponents but then once we are in red hot form like this then you know with one game, you have the chance to win the momentum back and change your whole mood and we are pretty much aware that Southampton will be highly motivated to do exactly this - to use this home game against an opponent with a big reputation like we are in order to win the momentum. They had a really, really good start to the season, it’s a really good side and then it’s the Championship and sometimes you have periods when it’s tricky. But I’m 100 per cent sure that their class will shine at one moment and they will be highly motivated to find their way back in terms of results because I think performance wise they were not far away and we travel there in a pretty respectful mood. But sometimes you also can’t chose when you play your opponents and for that we also accept this challenge and we try to be ready and try to win points even there on the road.”