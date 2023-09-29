Leeds teenager Gray has featured in each of the Whites’ first ten games across all competitions this season, starting the first nine under Daniel Farke.

The 17-year-old made his professional debut in the Whites’ opening day draw with Cardiff City back in August but has taken to senior football with relative ease, earning plaudits for his mature performances in the second tier.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

Over the past two seasons, the great-nephew of Leeds icon Eddie Gray was, when fit, a regular under Skubala for the club’s Under-21s.

Speaking following his team’s 2-0 win versus OGC Nice in the Premier League International Cup, Skubala credited exposure to crowds at youth level with Gray’s acclimation to the intensity of a first-team atmosphere on matchdays.

“I think it's so important for their development to understand how the crowd can help them,” Skubala said. “Also, [when] the crowd are shouting it makes it a different environment for the players. So, I think we can't underestimate the support from the fans and how much it helps the young players in terms of their development.

“You might not see it now, but when you see [them] coming on for the first team, and they can cope like Archie Gray because they've had crowds a little bit. I think that's one of the special [aspects] of Elland Road, we get good crowds with the 21s. I think it's really special.”

Northern Irish youngster Charlie Allen grabbed a goal and assist in the win over French opposition on Thursday night, describing the test as a ‘different ball game’ going up against foreign opponents.

“It was a good test for us, something different. I thought they were really good on the ball, had a couple of decent individual players as well. I think it's a really good test for us coming up against teams from different countries, different ball game really.