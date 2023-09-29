All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United ahead of the weekend’s clash with Southampton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations to face Southampton away from home this weekend.

Daniel Farke and his men have turned things around over recent weeks, turning draws into wins to pick up seven points from their last three games and moving into the top six. It will be another tough test this weekend, but Southampton have not managed an ideal start to the new campaign, with Russell Martin admitting his side are still stuck in a ‘relegation hangover’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Harrison speaks

Jack Harrison has been speaking about the ‘complicated situation’ he faced before leaving Leeds.

“There is a long story behind it. I think I have to sit down and explain it properly, I don’t want to say anything out of turn,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“It was a complicated situation and in the end I ended up at Everton and I was happy to go there. I saw the values of the club, it’s a fantastic club and I’m surprised that they’ve been in the situation they have over the last couple of years. I think that with the talent they’ve got in the squad and the facilities with the staff and set-up they have as a club is very good. I’m happy to be here and hopefully I can add to an already talented team and we can build on these performances of the last two games and can create some success here at the club.”

Adams on Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton star Che Adams has been speaking about Leeds ahead of this weekend’s clash.

“It has been difficult suffering a few heavy defeats”, Adams told the BBC. “We have handled it well. Positives to build on. the Middlesbrough game and the Ipswich game we should have taken a point.