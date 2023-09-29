Jack Harrison makes ‘complicated’ transfer admission as Southampton star issues Leeds United verdict
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United ahead of the weekend’s clash with Southampton.
Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations to face Southampton away from home this weekend.
Daniel Farke and his men have turned things around over recent weeks, turning draws into wins to pick up seven points from their last three games and moving into the top six. It will be another tough test this weekend, but Southampton have not managed an ideal start to the new campaign, with Russell Martin admitting his side are still stuck in a ‘relegation hangover’.
Harrison speaks
Jack Harrison has been speaking about the ‘complicated situation’ he faced before leaving Leeds.
“There is a long story behind it. I think I have to sit down and explain it properly, I don’t want to say anything out of turn,” he told the Liverpool Echo.
“It was a complicated situation and in the end I ended up at Everton and I was happy to go there. I saw the values of the club, it’s a fantastic club and I’m surprised that they’ve been in the situation they have over the last couple of years. I think that with the talent they’ve got in the squad and the facilities with the staff and set-up they have as a club is very good. I’m happy to be here and hopefully I can add to an already talented team and we can build on these performances of the last two games and can create some success here at the club.”
Adams on Leeds
Southampton star Che Adams has been speaking about Leeds ahead of this weekend’s clash.
“It has been difficult suffering a few heavy defeats”, Adams told the BBC. “We have handled it well. Positives to build on. the Middlesbrough game and the Ipswich game we should have taken a point.
“We are just sticking with it because it is going to be a long, long season. We still have got big teams to play. There’s no better team to play against [than Leeds] on home turf on Saturday.”