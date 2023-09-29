Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The AFC Bournemouth attacker joined Leeds in the small hours of the morning following the transfer deadline earlier this month, as Colombian forward Luis Sinisterra headed the other way.

Anthony was targeted by United as a player with Championship and Premier League experience, who could feasibly supplement Daniel Farke’s attacking options and lessen the blow of losing Sinisterra.

Speaking to the Official Leeds United Podcast this week, Anthony recounted the lead up to the transfer deadline, admitting the move came as something of a surprise.

“It was a Friday, we travelled down to Brentford, I'd trained in the morning. There was nothing about a move during the day so I was just preparing for the game as I would,” Anthony said.

“Probably five minutes before we got to the hotel I got a call from from my agent saying the move had come about and to think about it.

“Then it was just a lot of phone calls during the day and yeah, I think it didn't get done right until the last minute but I was really excited.

“Like I said last year I came here and experienced the crowd and I knew that I would probably thrive playing in that environment, I love a stadium with good energy, it's an exciting time to be here.”

Anthony’s arrival flew somewhat under the radar given disappointment within the Leeds fanbase at Sinisterra’s departure so late in the window. That was until the 23-year-old netted his first United goal at Elland Road last weekend, capping a fine move which began in Leeds’ own half.

“They didn’t really know what was happening right up until the end,” Anthony says, explaining his family’s reaction to the eleventh hour move.

“I think they were sitting by the TV waiting. They’ve been really supportive of it and excited and they were made to feel very welcome at the game on the weekend.

“That was really nice for them and I’m really appreciative of that.”

Anthony also admitted seeking advice from Bournemouth teammates prior to his Leeds switch, seeking out insight into Daniel Farke from former a Norwich City defender, now on the books at the Vitality Stadium.

“I spoke a bit with Max Aarons, who is at Bournemouth now, and he only spoke highly of him [Farke] and said he'd be perfect for my for my playstyle and I'd learned a lot from him.