A key Southampton pair will miss Saturday’s clash against Leeds United at St Mary’s but Saints boss Russell Martin has still highlighted a quadruple boost.

Prolific striker Ross Stewart joined Southampton from Championship rivals Sunderland on transfer deadline day but the forward is still on the comeback trail from an Achilles injury and remains unavailable ahead of the weekend visit of Leeds.

Boss Martin said before last weekend’s clash against Middlesbrough that Stewart would likely be available after the current block of games and the Daily Echo are reporting that the forward is currently training via shooting drills with two coaches.

The Saints also remain without the services of centre-back captain Jack Stephens who suffered a calf injury in August’s victory against Queens Park Rangers.

TEAM NEWS: From Southampton boss Russell Martin, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Martin, though, whose side have suffered four straight defeats, was still able to provide a quadruple team news boost at Friday afternoon’s pre-match press conference as he hailed the progress of summer signings Flynn Downes, Ryan Fraser, Mason Holgate and Taylor Harwood-Bellis who are all gaining fitness on the job.

"We are relying on three or four players to get fit during league matches so Taylor, Mason, Ryan Fraser, Flynn Downes, so we are paying for that a little bit,” said the Saints boss.

"It's not an excuse. We should still be doing better. But it's a fact so we are asking them to get up to speed whilst playing which is not easy but I do believe, after watching Flynn play at the weekend, he's there, he's ready.

"He was outstanding I thought against Middlesbrough, the distance he covered, the energy, the aggression, and Tay will be so much better for this week, Mason as well.

"I know it has been a difficult start for him but he will come through that, he is a good character. His character was a big reason why we wanted to take him and he’s been great this week the way he has responded and Ryan will be great at showing it in fits and starts.