‘In the process’ - huge Everton and Leeds United transfer turn

Everton are considering other options after their attempts to reach a deal for Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto appears to be heading to an unsuccessful conclusion.

The Italy international’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks after he was missing from the Whites’ matchday squads for Championship fixtures against West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City, as well as the Carabao Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

Gnonto has now returned to training but Leeds are adamant he is not for sale and reiterated their stance in a statement released two weeks ago. It read: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

“Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow. This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy Gnonto is not for sale.”

Several clubs have been linked with a move for the talented forward with Everton said to be preparing a bid to try and tempt Leeds into selling. However, the Whites have stood firm and have rejected all efforts to come to an agreement according to Gnonto’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli as he said: “The situation is complicated. Leeds are blocking the requests we have in the Premier League.”