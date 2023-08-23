Leeds United players and supporters will be reunited with a familiar face this weekend as left-back Leif Davis lines up for Saturday’s opposition Ipswich Town.

The Newcastle-born defender made the switch to Suffolk at the beginning of last season and impressed throughout his first year at Portman Road, racking up 14 assists in League One as the Tractor Boys raced to the third tier title.

Now, back in the Championship, Ipswich have wasted no time in reintroducing themselves to the division, winning each of their opening three fixtures and consequently sit top of the table.

Unsurprisingly, Davis has played every minute of Town’s league campaign so far, an integral part of Kieran McKenna’s promotion side and at 23 years-old boasts exciting potential.

Jamie Shackleton is in line to face ex-teammate Leif Davis on the same flank this weekend (Pic: Getty Images)

It was precisely that potential which convinced Leeds to take a closer look at the youngster during his time with Morecambe, bringing Davis to Elland Road in 2018 where he subsequently made 14 first-team appearances.

Ezgjan Alioski’s role in promotion to the Premier League and the signing of Junior Firpo in summer 2021 denied Davis a shot at Premier League football, despite the position in which he nominally plays being one of Leeds’ problem areas.

Davis’ permanent exit last summer did not cause uproar within the United fanbase, in fact most were happy to wish the young full-back well and send on his way.

This weekend, though, that particular transfer could come back to haunt Leeds as the Whites visit high-flying Ipswich in search of their first league win of the campaign.

Going up against Davis on that flank is likely to be Jamie Shackleton, who has featured at right-wing for Leeds in the last two games. Ian Poveda is still absent with an adductor issue, while a resolution to Luis Sinisterra’s complex transfer situation is unlikely to be reached by Saturday. As a result, Shackleton is primed for a bittersweet reunion of sorts.

He and Davis shared the pitch together on 13 recorded occasions during the latter’s time at Leeds, including many more at youth level. Cody Drameh and Charlie Cresswell – both of whom could feature at Portman Road – also lined up alongside Davis several times.

Currently 19th and looking up the Championship standings, the tables have turned on Leeds somewhat with Davis’ assists and form of the past 12 months particularly daunting for a side who are still finding their feet after a bumpy landing in the second tier.