Leeds United manager Daniel Farke acknowledges that his young team need the support of Whites fans during a difficult period on the pitch.

The team are yet to pick up their first league win of the campaign and visit table-topping Ipswich Town this weekend in search of three points.

Speaking after his team’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion last Friday, Leeds boss Farke recognised the role supporters have to play in arresting the side’s current slow start and which members of the squad in particular feed off the gladiatorial atmosphere on the terraces at Elland Road.

Leeds have one of the younger squads in the Championship, featuring the likes of 17-year-old Archie Gray, 19-year-old Leo Hjelde, 21-year-olds Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Joe Gelhardt, as well as fellow youngsters Cody Drameh, Charlie Cresswell and Ethan Ampadu – all of whom are 23-and-under.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, interacts with Archie Gray of Leeds United following the Carabao Cup First Round match between Leeds United and Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road on August 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It is this particular age group Farke says are boosted by Elland Road’s support even when things aren’t going smoothly on the pitch.

"These supporters are second to none in this country because when they are needed the most, they are always there to deliver.

"Even today, I think many, many compliments to our supporters because we need them, our young lads need them.

"For me I am experienced and old enough, I can handle even when some supporters are not happy, that’s not a topic. But for our young lads, to show such a support and carry them once we conceded the goal, they felt our lads are disappointed.

"We have to be there to strengthen them and back them, and they did,” Farke added.

The German also said he hopes to experience more victories at Elland Road, and would have been on the pitch if Rutter’s late strike against the Baggies had found the back of the net to clinch all three points, suggesting he would have accepted the subsequent fine from the Football Association for entering the field of play.

"Our lads responded on the pitch and it was like a magical connection and I would have loved a late goal from Georgi with his strike, I think I would have been on the pitch as well and with a fine, but I would have celebrated today that’s for sure.

"If we go together with this togetherness with our supporters, we will have many, many evenings where we can celebrate together and I can handle the fine. I am looking forward to having such emotion.

"At the moment I just have many compliments for my players but even more for our supporters.”