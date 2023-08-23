Leeds United would like to secure a deal for Swansea City's Joel Piroe at the second attempt but yet again it will be far from simple.

The Whites had a go last summer on deadline day when their efforts to bring Cody Gakpo and then Bamba Dieng disintegrated, but the answer was no. They ended up with Willy Gnonto instead of a striker and though the winger remains an asset - albeit a complicated one - the number nine itch remained unscratched. Even when Georginio Rutter arrived for a club record fee in January, that need was not wholly satisfied because the Frenchman is raw and his profile has not quite fit the centre forward role.

Patrick Bamford's injury record over the past two seasons was one of the biggest factors driving a general consensus that Leeds need a number nine in this window and when the once-capped England striker went down with another hamstring problem at Hearts in pre-season it was a not-so-subtle nudge in the direction of the market.

Mateo Joseph, who has impressed Daniel Farke this summer, rolling his ankle a few days later only emphasised the point.

Against Birmingham City Farke tried Joe Gelhardt as a centre forward but the youngster has had his struggles as a lone striker and his preference for getting involved deeper or out wide left Leeds shy of a central presence. It was Rutter up top for the West Brom game and Leeds were unable to get him into the game sufficiently to allow him to shine and he too went wandering on occasion in search of the ball. In both fixtures the Whites were crying out for someone to lead the line, provide a focal point and get on the end of deliveries.

And with just over a week left in the transfer window Leeds are once again being heavily linked with Swansea's goal machine Piroe.

The 24-year-old has 46 goals in 96 appearances for the Swans, so Leeds' interest is understandable. This is now the final year of his contract and there appears to be little optimism for a new deal on the south coast of Wales, so Swansea's 2022 reluctance to sell has surely all-but vanished.

That is precisely why Leeds are far from alone in casting longing looks the way of the Dutchman. Just about everyone wants a striker, every summer and this one is no different. The cast of known suitors for this particular striker includes Southampton, who have money to burn and look a good bet for a promotion push. One of those Leeds might have expected to come to the table is Sheffield United although news of a breakthrough in their pursuit of Aston Villa's Cameron Archer removes that particular threat, the sands always start to shift in the final days of a window and clubs higher up the food chain will undoubtedly emerge to give Piroe a look. The clubs Leeds have found themselves competing with this summer - some of those in the lower half of the Premier League and both of their fellow Championship parachutists - will be watching closely.

WANTED MAN - Leeds United are far from alone in admiring Swansea City striker Joel Piroe thanks to his goal record in the past two seasons. Pic: Getty

Wales Online report that Swansea are yet to receive any official bids. The side sitting directly above Leeds in the Championship table must be waiting by the phone, however, because calls will come. It'll likely take more than the outlay 49ers Enterprises were prepared to make to get Max Aarons, though Swansea's desire to avoid losing him in January or even worse next summer means there's a deal to be done.

What Leeds cannot afford here is time. Deliberations on the part of Swansea or Piroe that threaten to drag into the window's last week and a bidding war are perfectly plausible possibilities that could leave Leeds at risk of missing out and having to scramble to land another target.