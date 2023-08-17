Reported Leeds United target Glen Kamara has been told he is good enough to make the move to Elland Road.

The Whites have been tipped to make a move for the Rangers holding midfielder this summer as they build what they hope will be a promotion-ready Championship squad. Kamara has been key for Rangers over the last few years having arrived in 2019, racking up more than 100 league appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though, Rangers boss Michael Beale recently doubted a move when he said ‘There’s nothing in that,’ but he also provided some hope for Whites fans, adding ‘at the moment’ after an initial pause.

Beale is acutely aware that we still have a couple of weeks to go in the summer transfer window, and there may be a deal to be done. In the meantime, former Rangers and Leeds star Ross McCormack has been speaking to the Daily Mail, and he believes the Whites should ‘take a chance’ on Kamara.

“Every single game Glen plays he’s at least a 7.5 out of 10, he doesn’t give the ball away and he’d give them great stability,” said the former Scotland international, who scored 53 times in 144 league games for Leeds.

“Leeds have a great young talent in Archie Gray and he’d benefit from having someone like Glen alongside him. Glen has played nearly every game for Finland since the last European Championships - he’s got over 50 caps - and played regularly for Rangers in Europe, what he can pass on to young players like Gray is invaluable. He’s more than good enough for the level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCormack added: “I experienced it first hand when I went to Fulham and they had been relegated,’ says McCormack. ‘We were playing Ipswich away in the Championship but half the team just didn’t want to be there. There were eight or nine who would have walked into the first team but they just didn’t want to play, all they wanted to do was leave. It’s hard.

“Leeds look like they’re going through the same scenario and Farke needs to keep the dressing room together to build for promotion. I feel sorry for Farke as he has inherited the situation. That’s where someone like Glen would be a great addition for him. He’d have a steadying influence, a good pro that could lead by example and help keep everyone together.